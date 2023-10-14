Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a growth of 159.6% from the September 15th total of 36,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 30,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,995. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Crexendo has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.82.
Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 77.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.
