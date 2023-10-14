Critical Contrast: TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) and Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) and Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TOD’S and Forward Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOD’S N/A N/A N/A $2.91 14.64 Forward Industries $41.42 million 0.19 -$1.38 million ($0.26) -3.03

TOD’S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Forward Industries. Forward Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TOD’S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOD’S N/A N/A N/A Forward Industries -6.33% -45.90% -12.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares TOD’S and Forward Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.1% of TOD’S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Forward Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Forward Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TOD’S and Forward Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOD’S 0 2 1 0 2.33 Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TOD’S beats Forward Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sant'Elpidio a Mare, Italy. TOD'S S.p.A. is a subsidiary of DI.VI. FINANZIARIA DI DIEGO DELLA VALLE & C. S.r.l.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms. The Retail Distribution segment sources and sells smart-enabled furniture, such as desks and side tables, as well as hot tubs and various other products through online retailer websites. The Design segment provides hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the United States, China, Germany, Poland, and internationally. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

