Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $106.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.88.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.72.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crown by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,247,000 after purchasing an additional 347,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 401,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Crown by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

