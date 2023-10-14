CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

CCLP opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

