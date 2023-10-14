CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Stock Performance
CCLP opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.
CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter.
CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSI Compressco
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Company Profile
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CSI Compressco
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.