CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.58

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.58 and last traded at $74.65, with a volume of 68839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.

CSL Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.41.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

