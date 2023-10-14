CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.58

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.58 and last traded at $74.65, with a volume of 68839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.
CSL Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.41.
CSL Company Profile
CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CSL
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.