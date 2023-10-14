CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.05.

CSX Stock Down 0.1 %

CSX stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

