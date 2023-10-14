CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$137.82 million for the quarter.
