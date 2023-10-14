Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.26. Culp has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $5.94.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Culp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Culp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
