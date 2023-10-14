Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.86.

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $227.72. The stock had a trading volume of 581,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,482. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.43. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

