Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Boosted by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 634.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 623.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $292,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $227.72 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.43.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.