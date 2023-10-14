Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) PT Lowered to $42.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $346.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 25,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,602.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, CFO Carla A. Leibold sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,010,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,602.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $607,566.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,339.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,372 shares of company stock worth $2,507,818. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8,341.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.