CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

CVS Health stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.