CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 242,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,853 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in CVS Health by 696.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS opened at $71.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.14%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

