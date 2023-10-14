CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.56.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

