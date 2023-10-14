DataDot Technology Limited (ASX:DDT) Insider Bradley Kellas Acquires 11,943,916 Shares of Stock

DataDot Technology Limited (ASX:DDT – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Kellas acquired 11,943,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$47,775.66 ($30,625.43).

DataDot Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes asset identification, management, protection, and authentication solutions in Asia, the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: OEMs and Distributors, Data TraceID, and Direct business and consumer sales.

