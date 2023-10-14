DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0404 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $1.93 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00039470 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00151400 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016206 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003855 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000196 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.