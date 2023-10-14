Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,880. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $396.29.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.93.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

