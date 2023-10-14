Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,860,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 13,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $48.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.68.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

