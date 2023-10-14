Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.68.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after buying an additional 1,594,886 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,973,000 after buying an additional 1,486,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $85,234,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

