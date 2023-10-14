DeXe Price Tops $2.14 on Exchanges (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for about $2.14 or 0.00007953 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeXe has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. DeXe has a market cap of $78.03 million and approximately $977,331.11 worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,499,985.23378266 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.141064 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $831,736.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

