DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DOCN. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered DigitalOcean from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered DigitalOcean from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DigitalOcean stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $51.69.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $169.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.75 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $402,367.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $402,367.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $324,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,584 shares of company stock worth $1,056,083. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 74,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

