Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.25.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a market cap of $763.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.10. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.52 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 50,638 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,045,168.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,037,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,419,077.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 50,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,168.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,037,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,419,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $97,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,699.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.