Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 91,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,546. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28.

