Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) is Keb Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Core Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 758,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,074. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

