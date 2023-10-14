Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,024 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,977 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.86. 1,045,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,934. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

