DNB Markets Upgrades Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) to “Buy”

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Down 1.3 %

CHYHY opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.93. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $20.61.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.1767 dividend. This is an increase from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.22%.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.