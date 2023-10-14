Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Announces Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Shares of DPZ opened at $346.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $409.95.
Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 13.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after acquiring an additional 263,944 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,163,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 206,300.0% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
