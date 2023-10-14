Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.0 %

DPZ stock opened at $346.81 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

