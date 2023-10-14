Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $346.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $409.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $381.67 and its 200 day moving average is $349.92.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

