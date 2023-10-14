Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.87 EPS

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.0 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $346.81 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $409.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

