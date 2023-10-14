Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552,603 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Dover by 118.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after buying an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Dover by 65.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $138.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $117.79 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

