Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Evercore ISI

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Doximity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.40.

Doximity Stock Down 0.3 %

DOCS stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $164,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Doximity by 12,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

