Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Dynex Capital has a payout ratio of -210.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:DX traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.49. 708,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,403. The company has a market capitalization of $622.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.14 and a beta of 1.20. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 141.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dynex Capital by 27.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DX. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

