EA Series Trust Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,753,000 after buying an additional 312,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after buying an additional 86,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $278.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.72 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

