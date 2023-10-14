Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 533,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 195,654 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $99,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $164.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.63. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.25 and a 12-month high of $195.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.