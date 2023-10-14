Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Eaton worth $100,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 17,194.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,386 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Eaton Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE ETN opened at $208.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $133.89 and a one year high of $240.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

