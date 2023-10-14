Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Up 33.1% in September

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Price Performance

EFR stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 261,255 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 515.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 103,209 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $745,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

