Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Up 33.1% in September

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
EFR stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $12.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.72.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
