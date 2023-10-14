Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Increased by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $606,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,965,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $606,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,965,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.76. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EW. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

