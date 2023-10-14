Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

EA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,342.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,404 shares of company stock worth $3,265,344 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $1,692,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.