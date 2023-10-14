Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $3,755,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $314,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $454.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $452.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

