EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCORE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

EMCORE Stock Down 1.2 %

EMKR opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 36.67% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 326,800 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter worth about $961,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 37.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 791,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 216,700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

