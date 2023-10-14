Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.96. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

