Empire Financial Management Company LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Empire Financial Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after acquiring an additional 489,343 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after acquiring an additional 872,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $220.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

