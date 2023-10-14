Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stake Raised by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

ENPH stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.08. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.44 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $199.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $209.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.97.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

