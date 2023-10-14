Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Enservco Trading Up 19.0 %
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.51.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.47% and a negative return on equity of 321.89%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enservco in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
