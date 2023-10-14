Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Enservco by 220.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Enservco by 852.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Enservco by 87.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,346 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

