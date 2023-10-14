Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.51.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
