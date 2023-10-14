EnSilica’s (ENSI) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of EnSilica (LON:ENSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

EnSilica Trading Down 2.1 %

LON:ENSI opened at GBX 69 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of £53.90 million and a P/E ratio of 6,900.00. EnSilica has a one year low of GBX 45.50 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 118.40 ($1.45).

About EnSilica

EnSilica plc designs and supplies custom radio frequency, mmWave, mixed signal, and digital application-specific integrated circuits in the United Kingdom, India, and Brazil. The company also offers a portfolio of core IP products covering cryptography, radar, and communications systems; and semiconductor design consultation services.

