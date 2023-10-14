EnSilica’s (ENSI) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of EnSilica (LON:ENSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
EnSilica Trading Down 2.1 %
LON:ENSI opened at GBX 69 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of £53.90 million and a P/E ratio of 6,900.00. EnSilica has a one year low of GBX 45.50 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 118.40 ($1.45).
About EnSilica
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EnSilica
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for EnSilica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnSilica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.