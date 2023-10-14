Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,920,000 after buying an additional 2,618,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,377,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,488,000 after buying an additional 1,830,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

