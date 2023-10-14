Enzyme Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.31 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market cap of $39.31 million and approximately $39.07 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for approximately $16.62 or 0.00061759 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,369,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,365,866 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme (MLN) is an Ethereum-based token for the Enzyme platform, designed for on-chain asset management. MLN is used to pay platform usage fees and incentivize participants. The Enzyme platform is a DeFi protocol that enables users to establish, manage, and invest in decentralized on-chain investment vehicles. It was created by Mona El Isa and Reto Trinkler to simplify and democratize finance. The MLN token plays a crucial role in maintaining and operating the Enzyme platform, with some fees stored in the Enzyme treasury to fund future development.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

