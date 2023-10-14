ERC20 (ERC20) Price Reaches $0.0074 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 32.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $653.56 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00021395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015867 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00013495 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,865.64 or 1.00030040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

